Slight Break In the Heat Ahead – Greater Chance Of Storms

It’s been a hot stretch across the Tennessee Valley as of late. As of Tuesday, May 21, we’ve had eight straight days of 90° heat! We’ve had some records tie/break as well. Wednesday looks to be a continuance of this pattern with changes later on in the week.

The reason for the heat is a large high pressure ridge that has dominated the southeast over the last week. It’s responsible for the 90s here and triple digit heat across parts of Georgia and Florida. While its protecting us, the outer edges of the same system brings severe weather from Oklahoma to Kansas all the way to New Jersey! There were numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings on Tuesday from the southern plains to the northeast. That ridge moves southeast of us in the coming days allowing the temperatures to back off SOME with a greater chance of afternoon and evening storms.

There is that greater chance of rain later on in the week. Again, there is no guarantee and it’s scattered and uneven through the period. Friday is the day for the best chance of rainfall. The storm track will be from the southwest to the northeast. The best chance of getting wet will be across northwest Alabama as well.

Weather Discussion