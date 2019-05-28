× Person shot overnight in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a..m Tuesday on Central Parkway near 10th Street SW. Police said officers responded and found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital. Police did not disclose the extent of his injuries.

Police said they have identified everyone involved in the incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone who may have more information about the shooting is asked to contact Decatur police at 256-341-4617.