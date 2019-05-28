× Man dies after being bitten by copperhead in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man who was bitten by a copperhead snake while visiting Walker County last week died Monday at Huntsville Hospital.

Oliver Baker, 52, was hospitalized for several days before he died, Birmingham CBS affiliate WIAT reported.

Baker, who was from Tuscaloosa, was visiting his family’s property on Smith Lake last week when he was bitten, his brother told WIAT.

Paramedics took Baker to a hospital in Jasper, his brother Reb said. He had to be stabilized before being flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Baker leaves behind a wife and two children.