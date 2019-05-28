Lawmakers approve teacher pay raise, education budget

Posted 7:37 pm, May 28, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 4% pay increase for teachers and other public school employees.

Representatives voted 103-0 for the pay raise bill. The pay raise bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey.

The increase would take starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree to $40,873.

While the bill passed without a dissenting vote, Democratic Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham said teachers deserve a larger raise.

The House of Representatives also voted 99-0 for the education budget.

However, the spending plan is expected to go to a conference committee to work out difference between the House and Alabama Senate.

The education trust fund budget, which is fueled by sales and income taxes, has finally rebounded past pre-recession levels of 2008.

