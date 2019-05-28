× Jackson County authorities looking for escaped inmate

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Jackson County.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says trustee inmate James Baker volunteered to work with other work-release inmates at the non-profit CASA. Harnen said he walked off the job site on Sunday.

Authorities describe Baker as a 5’10” 280 lbs male with brown hair and eyes. Baker has a buzzed haircut.

Baker is from Section, Alabama, and has warrants out for his arrest for escaping.

If you know of his whereabouts contact the Jackson County Sheriff Office at (256) 574-2610.