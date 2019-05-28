Huntsville to host national tennis championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The United States Tennis Association has selected Huntsville’s longest-standing tennis club, Athletic Club Alabama (ACA), to host the 2019 and 2020 USTA Girls’ 16 National Clay Court Championships for a two-year contract.

The event will take place July 14 – 21, 2019, and July 12 – 19, 2020 and will feature more than 200 female tennis players from all over the United States. The Huntsville Tennis Center (HTC) will also be participating as a site for the tournament. According to a news release, the economic impact for Huntsville will approach $1 million.

The growing nature of Huntsville and the ACA’s ability to host the tournament is why Athletic Club Alabama co-owner Eddie Jacques wanted it here in the Rocket City.

“It’s incredible to see this tournament come around full circle in my life, as I won the Boys’ 18 Clay Court Championship in 1992. To now be hosting this tournament, and acting as Tournament Director is really cool,” said Jacques. The local tennis pro started playing tennis at this site when he was eight years old. He was recently inducted into the Huntsville Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame and the Alabama Tennis Association Hall of Fame.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau is thrilled to have players from all over the country right here in Madison County.

“We’re thrilled the USTA has chosen Huntsville to host this national tournament, and we look forward to sharing all that Huntsville has to offer with our visitors from all across the country,” said Judy Ryals, President/CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The CVB is proud to serve as a partner in this event, and we look forward to helping create a memorable experience for the athletes and their families.”

The tournament will host singles and doubles matches at both ACA and HTC beginning July 14.