Greens, beans, potatoes, and more at the Athens Saturday Market

ATHENS, Ala. – Summertime means fresh produce from local farmers and the Athens Saturday Market kicks off June 1st.

The Athens Market is an Alabama Certified Farmers Market and will be open every Saturday through August 24th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All the produce at the Athens Saturday Market is locally, organically, and naturally grown.

Vendors will have prepared foods sold at the market and handcrafted goods offered by local artisans. According to organizers, coffee, breakfast foods, and live music will be returning to the market.

This is a family-friendly, free to attend farmers market.

The farmers market will provide entertainment as well as contests, demonstrations, and giveaways each Saturday.