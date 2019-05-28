Governor grants thousands of dollars to Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $150,000 grant to the Alabama Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

One woman who joined MADD when she lost her family in a drunk driving crash, said the nonprofit gave her hope and a sense of community after she felt she had lost it all.

"My husband and two little boys were killed and I was critically injured in this crash. There was not a MADD then, and I felt like I was the only person this could ever have happened to," explained Glenda Richardson. "So when MADD was organized in Huntsville, I was at the first meeting."

Richardson says she wants to remind affected families that they're not alone.

The Alabama chapter of MADD plans to use the money to continue to offer educational programs for the prevention and consequences of impaired driving.