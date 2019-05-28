× Fire up the grill for National Hamburger Day May 28th

(CNN) — Your grill may not be cooled off from Memorial Day, but it’s time to fire it up again.

Tuesday, May 28th, is National Hamburger Day!

There’s probably no sandwich more near and dear to Americans’ hearts — Americans eat more than 50 billion burgers each year.

The delicious meat patty and bun combo makes up almost half of all sandwiches sold in the U.S.

Celebrate by grabbing a big juicy burger for lunch, or throw some on the grill after work to enjoy with family and friends.