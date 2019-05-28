2 dead in Madison County wreck, Balch Road closed north of Highway 72

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to a traffic accident in Madison County.
HEMSI emergency officials confirm that there are two fatalities and crews transported one person to Huntsville Hospital.
Huntsville Police sent out an alert that said the traffic accident occurred at Balch Road and Carter Street.
Monrovia Fire & Rescue tweeted the road is closed for the next hour.
WHNT News 19 is aggressively tracking down more details and will bring you the latest on-air and online.
34.736264 -86.767788