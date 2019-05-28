2 dead in Madison County wreck, Balch Road closed north of Highway 72

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to a traffic accident in Madison County.

HEMSI emergency officials confirm that there are two fatalities and crews transported one person to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police sent out an alert that said the traffic accident occurred at Balch Road and Carter Street.

Balch Road north of US-72 is closed after a bad accident this afternoon. Waiting to get more info from police. @whnt pic.twitter.com/ObPN9wbPxk — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) May 28, 2019

Monrovia Fire & Rescue tweeted the road is closed for the next hour.

Balch Road is closed for the next hour due to an accident. — Monrovia FireRescue (@Monrovia_Fire) May 28, 2019

WHNT News 19 is aggressively tracking down more details and will bring you the latest on-air and online.