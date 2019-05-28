2 dead in Madison County wreck, Balch Road closed north of Highway 72

Posted 3:37 pm, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, May 28, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to a traffic accident in Madison County.

HEMSI emergency officials confirm that there are two fatalities and crews transported one person to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police sent out an alert that said the traffic accident occurred at Balch Road and Carter Street.

Monrovia Fire & Rescue tweeted the road is closed for the next hour.

