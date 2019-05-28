Community comes together to help a Jackson County farmer after his near-death experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Even after farming for over 50 years, Jackie Loyd says there are still lessons to be learned on the farm, and he had to learn that the hard way.

Loyd was doing a normal chore, cleaning the grain bins in this silo, but then he dropped his scooper. "I went in after the scoop, and the corn was breached up and when I broke the breach loose the corn came in over me... and I was trapped."

He said he was stuck in the corn for 40 minutes before anyone heard him screaming. And the corn was starting to cover his face by the time his brother found him.

"Then my brother came in to rescue me and he got trapped with me," said Loyd.

Finally, rescue teams arrived but it didn't take long for them to realize how difficult it'd be to save the Loyd brothers. "First responders, one of those people got trapped. So I was in there for about 4 hours," he recalled.

He said he thought he wouldn't make it and all he could do was hold onto the oxygen mask the rescue team gave him, and pray.

"I was just praying a lot, and I'm proof that God actually answers prayers," said Loyd.

After 4 hours, the rescue teams had to cut a hole into his silo which almost caused Loyd to lose 4,000 bushels of corn.

But then the next day, the North Jackson High football team and baseball team showed up to help the Loyd Bros save some of their corn.

The head football coach, Chandler Tygard said he sent out a message to the football team, and the entire team showed up ready to help.

"We got the news out and the whole team showed up the next day so we met here at eight in the morning, loaded up, carpooled out there and basically helped them salvage whatever corn we could salvage. They shoveled corn for about four and a half hours," said Tygard.

Tygard said the team wanted to help because Loyd was a great fan, and if he lost all of that corn, he would've lost thousands of dollars.

Tygard said even though he's new to the area, he knows this town is one that will lend a hand to their neighbors no matter what.

The players agree, but they said they're not going to eat any corn anytime soon.

"It was rough. The corn was at least waist deep in some areas -in most areas actually," said one of the football players, Johnny Gilliam.

Now the Loyd Bros are well and back to work on the farm, keeping their eye out for new lessons they've yet to learn.