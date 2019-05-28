Busy intersection in Limestone County getting traffic signal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.- The intersection of Burgreen and Dupree Worthy road on Highway 72 has been riddled with crashes over the years and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is making a step to combat that problem.

ALDOT is in the process of installing a traffic light on Highway 72 at Burgreen Road to help reduce the number of car crashes at the busy intersection.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the week.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the intersection was identified as an area of concern in an assessment conducted last year.

Business owners near the area can attest to the number of incidents occur along that part of the road.

Beverly Smith is a dance studio owner on the busy intersection who witness crashes caused because of a hill near the intersection that blocks drivers' view of oncoming traffic and frequent speeding.

"I feel like it will help a lot with the danger that's there. there's at least one accident weekly," says Beverly Smith, the owner of West Main Studios.

She says that while the traffic light is installed, she is re-routing her students away from the intersection so they can avoid any risk of a crash.

"A signal definitely needs to be here simply because the amount of traffic, number one, and the fact that people are going too fast when they come over the hill," says Beverly.

When the traffic signal is installed, Beverly says she can finally let out a sigh of relief for the safety of her students.