Attorneys request records of man charged in gruesome 2018 double murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Attorneys representing a man charged in connection with the deaths of a woman and her granddaughter has filed a subpoena against the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorneys for Isreal Palomino filed the subpoena last week, asking for any and all records since he was incarcerated in June 2018.

The state filed a motion to dismiss the subpoena, calling it an “effort to engage in a fishing expedition.”

Palomino is one of two charged in the 2018 double murder of Oralia Mendoza and her granddaughter Mariah Feit Lopez.

Investigators stated Palomino, another man, Mendoza, and another woman with ties to a drug cartel were picking up a methamphetamine shipment in Georgia.

According to testimony, Palomino got into an argument with Mendoza and stabbed her. The two men then took Lopez to a secluded area, and Palomino beheaded her, authorities said.