Assistance program opens new location in Madison

MADISON, Ala. - The Huntsville Assistance Program (HAP) has served Madison County for over 20 years, with two locations in Huntsville and Toney, now the program is expanding to Madison!

Sometimes you hit a bump in the road and need some help. When those situations pop up, HAP is here to help people get through them.

"We do a lot of encouraging, a lot of cajoling, a lot of hugging," said HAP director Gayla Kidd.

Whether the struggle is financial or emotional, HAP has resources to get from where you are to where you need to be.

"We want to know how and what put you in the position that you're presently in, and how can we best help you to move on to where you're not constantly needing someone else to help you," Kidd said.

Local churches support the Christian-based organization around Madison County and aim to help the working poor in our community.

Its mission is four-fold, to feed the body, provide financial help, fill emotional needs and offer spiritual support.

"Everybody has something that needs to be talked out," Kidd said. "You don't have to use your gasoline and your time to come to us, we are glad to be coming to you."

The new Madison location is hosting an open house this Saturday, June 1, and is open to anyone who wants to know how HAP can help. There will be food, music, and lots of people to meet and talk to.

The open house will be at the new Madison location at 103 Gin Oaks Court, Madison, AL, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.