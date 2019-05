In less than two days, the Rod and Paula Bramblett Family Memorial Fund has raised over $200,000 for the Bramblett kids.

One generous donation came from Apple CEO Tim Cook. The Auburn alumnus donated $25,000 to the fund.

Our news partners at AL.com confirmed via email that the donation came from Cook.

The funds will help the Bramblett children after both of their parents died from injuries from a wreck that happened on May 25 in Auburn.

