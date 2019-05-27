Travel season kicks off along with summer time, ALEA wants you to drive safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENNESSEE VALLEY - Alabama State Troopers say they are expecting a high volume of traffic to start on the roadways. While they are prepared to respond to accidents, troopers recommend a few things drivers can do to ensure their own safety on the roads this summer.

Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville says people tend to be less patient during the summer. He says road rage is a reason for many incidents.

"Keep in mind when you're driving over the summer months there is somebody that's going to tailgate you. There's somebody that's going to cut you off. There's somebody that's going to do something from a traffic standpoint that's not going to make you happy," says Summerville.

"We want you to keep your calm in that situation. Not do anything that might get you potentially in trouble in terms of retaliation," he continued.

There tends to be more construction in the summer months. Summerville says impatience and improper merging in construction zones causes a traffic headache for everyone.

"Often time you have people that don't want to wait in line so they try to get ahead of the line and cut in front of somebody so now traffic starts to bottleneck a little bit," says Summerville.

Gas Buddy's 2019 Summer Travel Survey concludes that 75% of Americans will take a road trip this summer, a 16% increase from last year. Summerville says left lane cruising on those road trips is one traffic violation that leads to many other issues.

"When you get people occupying that left lane it kind of leads to what I talked about in terms of road rage. this can actually lead to tailgating, could also lead to improper passing or you taking a chance to cut someone off because they simply did not get over," says Summerville.

He says many people don't consider following distance, especially when driving conditions are nice.

"Most people look at the following distance, they assume it's two car lengths... well if you're doing 70 miles per hour, two car lengths is too close," says Summerville.

Trooper Summerville says if you find yourself with a broken down vehicle while traveling this summer to pull over, turn on your flashers and raise your hood and troopers will help you.