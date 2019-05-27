Morgan County Rescue Squad shortens response time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The Morgan County Rescue Squad is implementing a new system to shorten their response time to people in need on the water.

The unexpected could happen while people are on a boat. That's when the Morgan County Rescue Squad comes in.

Michael Overall, the Water Captain of the Squad, says they "are like the volunteer fire departments in a way. We are all on standby. We are all volunteer."

Overall says Memorial Day is the busiest weekend of the year, with a 75% hike in safety calls. He says the most common issue on the water is typical boat maintenance. At one point, the Squad received five rescue calls in a matter of 30 minutes.

"We don't mind those," says Overall. "The simple, little things: run out of gas, dead batteries..."

The issue stems from serious calls that need to be attended to right away.

By covering a radius of about 25 miles, it can take up to 30 minutes to get from one side to the other. Now, they're implementing something different to get to calls quicker.

They plan to patrol out on Saturday and Sundays with two-man crews on four or five-hour shifts. Overall says they can cut down on response time by doing this.

This is the first summer they are trying out the new shifts.