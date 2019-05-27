Meet Dixie, the dog praying for – and giving back to – America’s veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A four-legged friend to members of the military, Dixie is celebrating National Military Appreciation Month with her owner.

You could argue no man or woman says “Thank you” to veterans better than Dixie the dog.

A dog’s love is genuine, overflowing, and in this case, powered by patriotism.

"I always had a place in my heart for veterans... however I could figure out a way to help them," Brian Calvert said.

Calvert and his coonhound Dixie made the rounds at an honor flight homecoming at Plainfield High School recently.

"They just melt when they see that face and those ears," he said.

Dixie is adorable and on a mission. Her howling bark is her salute. When asked, Dixie eagerly kneels for America’s protectors.

"I’ve been told by a lot of people, a lot of ministers, this is a walking ministry," Calvert said.

It’s a priceless act of service to veterans like Vera Nuckols who served in World War II and the Women’s Army Corps.

"Just like when somebody prays for you. It’s the same thing. It kinda touches you," Nuckols said.

At honor flights, nursing homes and more, Dixie pays her respects, thanking those who served.

It’s a service born out of tragedy.

"About seven years ago, I lost three dogs in a house fire," Calvert said.

It took Calvert five years to get another dog, but he and Dixie had a mission.

"Those folks give me a reason to want to give back to them because they gave back to us," Calvert said. "It’s the least that I can do to train a dog."