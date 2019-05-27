Manna House in Huntsville seeking volunteers to help feed those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For 15 years, Manna House has been a symbol of hope and help.

Started in 2004, the non-profit provides food assistance to anyone in need.

While some food is donated or locally grown, most is bought for distribution with the help of individuals, churches, civic groups and businesses.

Food is distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 7pm at Manna House, located at 2110 S Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

Daily provisions are handed out by volunteers. Typical items include canned goods, bread and breakfast items.

Beyond the nightly food distribution, Manna House also offers the following:

P.E.R.K.S. (Personal Emergency Resources for Kids in School) Backpack program:

This program provides snacks and ready-to-eat foods for elementary school children who lack adequate food supplies on the weekend.

To sponsor a child in this program currently costs $14 per month.

Volunteers pack P.E.R.K.S. bags on Wednesdays from 2:30pm-6:30pm.

Mom-to-Mom:

This program provides diapers, wipes, clothing, equipment and lots of love to expectant mothers, new moms, and preschool moms.

Phone support is also available 24/7.

Volunteer Recommendations: