DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Deputy Coroner has confirmed a 40-year-old man died Monday morning around 11:15 a.m. at DeSoto Falls State Park.

The coroner says the man jumped from the falls and did not make it.

Details around this death are limited at this time, but the coroner confirms the man is from Rome, Georgia.

