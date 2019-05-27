Jackson County veteran reflects on his service for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - These Memorial Day events that everyone's been talking about not only give people a way to honor the fallen, they've also brought veterans together to share their memories.

One retired Navy Commander, Steve Middleton, says he has some great memories from the Navy.

"I graduated from the Naval Academy and spent 23 years total. One year enlisted in the navy," explained Middleton.

Middleton says Memorial Day makes him reflect on the good times he had with his brothers.

"I made a lot of good friends, you know, we have just tremendous friends that would do anything for anybody," said Middleton.

Even though Middleton says he has fond memories from his time in the Navy, he says he wouldn't consider Memorial Day a happy day.

"One of my pet peeves is 'happy Memorial Day' I mean it's not a happy time. I have a really good friend whose husband's name is on the Vietnam wall," said Middleton.

He wants people to remember that Memorial Day is a day to remember those who fought to give you the day off from work.

"People go to the beach, they think it's a three-day weekend to party and have a good time, but it's actually a time to reflect and think about those people that we wish were here, but they're not," said Middleton.

But even after the holiday, the void left by these fallen veteran's will remain, but we can remember their sacrifice for our country no matter what day it is.