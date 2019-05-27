Emergency crews respond to near-drowning incident in Madison

Posted 6:26 pm, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, May 27, 2019

MADISON, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to a near-drowning incident in the Madison community.

HEMSI emergency officials tell us the call came in around 5:43 p.m. and involved a small child.

WHNT News 19 talked to a witness at the pool that said the child was breathing when he was loaded onto the ambulance.

Details are limited at this time, but WHNT News 19 will bring you the latest on-air and online when available. 

