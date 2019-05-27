× Emergency crews respond to near-drowning incident in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Emergency crews are responding to a near-drowning incident in the Madison community.

HEMSI emergency officials tell us the call came in around 5:43 p.m. and involved a small child.

WHNT News 19 talked to a witness at the pool that said the child was breathing when he was loaded onto the ambulance.

