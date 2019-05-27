Defending America: Innovation shaping warfare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - On Memorial Day, we pause to remember those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, but we also need to recognize the technology helping to keep our warfighters safe.

For centuries, innovation has shaped warfare. From weapons systems to transportation to strategy, typically, the side to best harness technology wins.

This push to advance is also moving beyond the battlefield, like with how defense equipment is made. 3-D printers are revolutionizing readiness for our armed forces.

"We're definitely looking at ways to be more efficient," said AMC Supply Capability Division Chief Bernard Goodly. "That's why I believe this is going to continue to build in the future."

Even the combat zones are changing, moving from sea to cyber.

"Protecting this information is a matter of both national and economic security for the DOD industrial base and we want the industrial base to be as resilient as it can," said UAH research scientist Brian Tucker.

In some regards, though, the more warfare evolves, the more it stays the same.

"If you want to disrupt an army in the field, dating back to the oldest of times to modern armies, you disable their supply and logistics," said Daniel Bradford, AMC Chief Information Officer for Intelligence and Communication.

Of course, much of that innovation is happening in the Tennessee Valley.