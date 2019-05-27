Auburn baseball earns spot in NCAA tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - The Auburn Tigers are NCAA tournament bound as they earned the second seed in the Atlanta regional.

The Tigers will face off against the #3 seed Coastal Carolina on Friday; they'll be joined by #1 seeded Georgia Tech, who is hosting the regional, and #4 Florida A&M.

This will be their third straight NCAA tournament appearance, which marks three years in a row for the first time since 2001-2003 and this year is Auburn's 22nd all-time appearance.

"Going to Georgia Tech we've played them place already kind of owe them a little something they swept us both games, so it'll be special going back to Georgia giving revenge to them," said Auburn freshman infielder, Ryan Bliss.

"I think this is the year we've kinda opened the door cracked the door open and nudged it and now it's time to knock it down and I think we're coming in with our hair on fire I think we're really excited," said Auburn junior infielder, Will Holland.

This is the Tigers' first tournament appearance in a long time without Rod Bramblett; he's spent the past 27 seasons calling the Auburn baseball games and he's been in the dugout every day, eaten meals with the team, and had interactions with every single player that they'll remember forever.

"Him and his wife are great examples of how to love Auburn, how to be a husband, how to lead a family pretty good example for everybody to play off of and to have this missing at this time but at any time it puts baseball in perspective and makes you realize that things are bigger than ball," said Auburn baseball head coach, Butch Thompson. "We have to be mindful as coaches no matter what we're going through as leaders of the program how can I take care of every person on this team."

The Tigers open NCAA tournament play in Atlanta Friday morning at 11 a.m.