TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama basketball guard and forward Tevin Mack has reportedly withdrawn his name from the NBA draft, according to AL.com.

The deadline for early entrants to pull out from consideration is 11:59 Wednesday night.

Mack recently graduated and will be classified as a senior this fall. This past season, his first with the Tide after transferring from Texas, he averaged nine points per game.