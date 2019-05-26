× Ohio father pleads guilty after infant daughter dies from eating drugs

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 40-year-old father has admitted to charges that his 1-year-old daughter died from eating his drugs in their Colerain Township home.

Prosecutors said Reagan Worthington died from swallowing fentanyl in January while adding police also recovered heroin and meth that her father, Anthony Worthington, sold out of their home.

Worthington pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking, child endangering and evidence tampering.

After first responders found the girl unresponsive and not breathing Jan. 4, Worthington asked his 15-year-old niece to flush a bag of meth down the toilet, but an officer recovered it, according to prosecutors.