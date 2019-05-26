Decatur Police Department applying for CALEA accreditation; seeks community input

DECATUR, Ala. – A site-based assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), will arrive Monday, June 24, 2019, to check all aspects of the Decatur Police Department’s policy and rules, management, operations, and support services.

“Verification by this team signifies that we meet the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards. This voluntary process to gain accreditation will ensure that we can continue to best serve our community for many years to come,” said Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen.

As part of the assessment, the department invites members of the community to offer comments at a public information session on June 24 at 1:00 p.m. Officials will hold the session at the Council Chambers of City Hall, which is located at 402 Lee Street NE.

If you can’t make it to the session, but would still like to give comments to the assessment team, you may call (256) 341-4527 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on June 25, 2019, to give your comments. Telephone comments, as well as appearances at the public information session, have a 10-minute time limit and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Decatur Police Department.

Community members wishing to offer written comments about the Decatur Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation can write:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard

Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155