Col. Christine Beeler talks Army Contracting Command and the job’s expertise

Army Contracting Command plays a major role for soldiers, and it’s one of the largest commands at Redstone Arsenal.

The job is big and complex, requiring a good deal of expertise.

Col. Christine Beeler said not only does she know how much expertise the command needs, but the soldiers know too.

“I think soldiers across the battlefield from senior leaders to privates understand that Army Contracting Command provides them with a lot of commercial services. We’re a part of purchasing all the weapons, bullets, beans – they say if a soldier flies it, eats it, wears it, drives it, Army Contracting Command as part of Army Materiel Command has procured it for them.”

You can watch our entire interview with Col. Beeler below.