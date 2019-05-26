× Alabama Department of Corrections investigates inmate assaults in the St. Clair Correctional Facility

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating two separate inmate-on-inmate assaults that occurred over the weekend at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

According to a news release, the first incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when correctional officers responded to an assault involving three inmates inside one of the prison’s cell blocks. Guards found two inmates with stab wounds. They were both transported to the hospital. Officials have released one inmate back to the prison and one inmate remains in serious condition. Guards have identified an inmate as a suspect in the stabbings and guards removed from the general population. Guards also recovered the knife that the inmate used.

The second incident occurred early Sunday morning. Prison officials responded to a second incident inside the same cell block that left one inmate injured. The injured inmate was also taken to a local hospital and treated for stab wounds. Officials say the inmate is in stable condition. A second inmate who shared the same cell with the injured inmate confessed to the attack and turned over a makeshift knife to officers.

The circumstances that led to the separate incidents remain unknown at this time.

The correctional facility is secure and prison officials have locked down the cell block while ADOC agents conduct an internal investigation into the incidents.