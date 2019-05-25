The nation’s most innovative cyber security-technology event returns to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The 11th annual National Cyber Summit offers unique educational, collaborative and workforce development opportunities for industry visionaries and rising leaders. The summit focuses on two core things: accessibility and connectivity.

The summit is June 4th-6th at the Von Braun Center.

It is held in Huntsville, Alabama because it is one of the nation's largest technological hubs, the summit attracts both government and commercial participants. Long known as the home to Department of Defense organizations and civilian departments and agencies including DHS, NIST, NASA, TVA, NSA and DOE, Huntsville also has many other industries represented. Companies are diverse and include healthcare, automotive and energy industries, academia, genetic research, and high technology.