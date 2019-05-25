Heat continues to build for Memorial Day Weekend, but change is on the way!

Huntsville reached 95 degrees Saturday, just shy of a record set in the 1920s. Muscle Shoals reached 97, tying a record set in 1902. That’s over a century ago!

Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you plan to spend time on the water), the heat is not going anywhere for the next few days as a stubborn area of high pressure stays parked over the Southeast.

As a result, the forecast has been about as steady as any this year: hot, hazy and humid with a chance of a brief, passing shower or thunderstorm.

The 10% chance of isolated showers (or a brief storm) is only there because it gets just hot and just humid enough to spark a downpour or two. There will be no widespread rain through the first big holiday weekend of the summer season; for most of us, there will be exactly zero rainfall through Monday.

It stays hotter than normal for late May: highs 92ºF to 96ºF with a heat index as hot as 97ºF and 100ºF during the hottest part of the day. On lakes and rivers around the region this weekend, the wind won’t be a huge factor: generally west-southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with an occasional gust as high as 20 miles per hour.

Pattern change on the way? This heat isn’t going to go away anytime soon. Occasionally, well-timed downpours can drop temperatures, but there’s no ‘cool’ air moving this way within the next week.

The ridge will break down, the jet stream gets a little closer, and the chance of daily storms rises from Wednesday through next weekend. That’s really the only change we’ll see at all within the next ten days: temperatures near normal (upper 80s/lower 90s for highs and 60s for lows) and a decent chance of some scattered storms.