× ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers investigate two boating incidents

ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers responded to a couple of boating incidents, making it a busy day for officials on the water, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said two situations occurred: the first near Goat Island on Smith Lake, and the second near Talucah Landing on Lake Wheeler.

Details on each are very limited, and WHNT News 19 has crews in the area working to gather more information.