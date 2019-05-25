Alabama softball punches ticket to the Women’s College World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - After beating the Texas Longhorns 8-5 in game three of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, the Alabama softball team earned a spot in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

"This team has been the most resilient gritty group of athletes I've ever coached I mean if somebody scores we come right back and score again," said head coach Patrick Murphy. "Everybody has put their individual goals second to the team goals."

This is Alabama's 12th World Series appearance in program history, and this team could not be more excited about the opportunity to play for a national championship.

"It feels amazing like this whole weekend I was just thinking back on being a little girl and where I came from. I'm about to cry because this literally means so much to me. We've just fought and kept on fighting and I know you've seen it in the games that we played we know how to fight and we keep on fighting," said sophomore outfielder Kaylee Tow.

"Unbelievable honestly. This senior class has just worked so hard just to be here and take this team it's unbelievable," said senior catcher Reagan Dykes. "So many people have doubted us the whole way through, but team 23 believed in us the whole time and we believed in each other. Just to be able to end it in OKC with this team I couldn't ask for anything better."