HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy a night under the Saturn V with craft beer and authentic German Cuisine.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting ‘Biergarten Stein and Dine’ to benefit Arts Huntsville. This family-friendly event is on Thursday, May 30th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go to the event, programs, and initiatives put on by Arts Huntsville.

This event is an easy, fun, and delicious way to support free programs and events such as the summer Concerts In The Park series, the annual Arts Education Resource guide, Monte Sano Art Festival, LIT Festival, and Spring into Summer Activities Fair.

Local, imported, and domestics beer, as well as German wines, will be flowing. Attendees will also be able to taste authentic German cuisine.

Arts Huntsville is known for bringing the community together through arts and events.

