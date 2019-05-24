× Sneak peek at the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel opening in Florida

(CNN) — Why stay at a regular multistory hotel when you could stay in a guitar?

This fall, the world’s first guitar-shaped hotel will open in South Florida.

The $1.5 billion Hard Rock property in Hollywood, Florida, is part of a larger project — a $2.2 billion project expanding two Florida Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos (the other is located in Tampa).

Both the Hollywood and Tampa locations of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are successful Seminole-run resort casinos and contain all the glitzy, overstated fixings of a traditional Hard Rock property.

With the expansion, there’s about to be a whole lot more where that came from.

Rock on

The guitar-shaped 400-foot-tall Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, officially opens October 24.

Room reservations can be made online beginning July 24, and tickets to the grand opening’s headliner musical act — Maroon 5 — are available for purchase now.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming — revealed details about the new guitar hotel and the Tampa expansion at a press event in New York City’s Hard Rock Cafe.

“The Hard Rock brand is stronger today than it ever has been,” Allen stated, adding that the brand “represents more than food, beverage and a place to stay.”

The musical element is an enormous part of what defines the Hard Rock hotels, restaurants and entertainment properties around the world.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will be no exception.

Of note is “The Oculus.” A free show encompassing sound, light, water and choreography, it’s part of the brand’s musical arm and a way for visitors to first experience Hard Rock’s bold energy.

But the showstopper is almost guaranteed to be Hard Rock Live. Concerts — approximately 100 shows a year — will make prominent use of the space, though the venue’s multipurpose design means boxing, theatrical entertainment and even award shows will be possible additions.

More than $125 million is being spent on this space alone.

Built-in entertainment

Aside from “The Oculus” and Hard Rock Live, the expansive property will include a day pool with club atmosphere to “rival any of Vegas’ pool parties,” according to Allen.

A family-friendly man-made lake featuring paddle boats and a lazy river, a 12,000-foot rooftop bar and lounge area as well as retail stores and large spaces for conventions will also be part of the facility.

The Hollywood expansion also means a dedicated memorabilia experience (the brand is very keen on experiences), comedy theater, 3,000 slot machines and 228 game tables.

With 14 restaurants on site, guests are bound to find something to suit their tastes, whether they’ve won big or lost.

Day dreams

As for the bedrooms, they’ll start at 515 square feet and go (way) up from there. The Oasis Tower, for example, will showcase swim-up suites and be outfitted with amenities galore.

Allen is especially excited about introducing what he calls a “Bora Bora experience” to guests of the Hollywood hotel.

With villas (ranging in size from 450 to 800 square feet) submerged in water, personal butler service and more, guests can experience the ultimate in luxury with next to no effort. The VIP villas are intended to offer guests a private and exclusive pool experience.

No pricing on these (or any of the hotel’s rooms) is available at this time, but there’s a good chance the villas will be more affordable than an actual trip to a similarly-designed space in Bora Bora.

While there is a lot to look forward to in the unique Hollywood build, Allen stressed they “don’t want to downplay Tampa in any way, shape or form.”

To wit: Elvis Presley’s gold-plated piano will be on display in the Tampa hotel’s entrance.