Seven people arrested in Limestone County drug bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Drug Task Force agents searched two houses and arrested seven people in Limestone County on Friday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Northeast Alabama Drug Task Force, and members of the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office searched homes on Chris Way and Elk River Mills Road and found over half an ounce of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen pistol, cash and drug paraphernalia between the two locations.

Agents arrested a total of seven people who include:

Kenny Haggermaker for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, violent felon in possession of a pistol, attempting to elude, and receiving stolen property.

Stephanie Dutcher for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, receiving stolen property 3rd, and obstruction of justice giving a false name. She was also arrested on 4 outstanding arrest warrants.

Christopher Pylant for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sharon Nicole Ridinger for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Temple for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Wildman for loitering at a known drug house.

Arron Brooks on multiple outstanding arrest warrants with the Huntsville Police Department.

The investigation remains open and more charges may be pending.