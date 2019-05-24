× New app can help you find a lawn care provider

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The GreenPal app is launching in Huntsville. It connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals.

“After successfully launching in 100 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Huntsville find reliable, local lawn care,” says co-founder Gene Caballero.

GreenPal started in Nashville in 2012. Co-founder Gene Caballero says he believes it has grown in popularity due to the consumer market wanting instant results.

“It’s been described as Uber for lawn care. It’s the easiest way to find, schedule and pay your lawn guy,” says co-founder Gene Caballero.

GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals.

“The vetting process for a vendor includes ensuring they have commercial grade equipment, providing references, submitting pictures of previous work, a valid social security number and a valid bank account at a financial institution.”

Co-founder Gene Caballero says he is excited to bring this app to the growing Huntsville area.

“For homeowners, if they went to find a landscaping professional at this time of year, if they called ten people they would probably get ten voicemails. Vendors are very busy. They are on their mowers so it’s very hard and inconvenient for them to stop what they’re doing to answer voicemails or go quote a property,” says Caballero.

Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

“When a vendor is finished with the property they’ll take one picture of the work to go to the homeowner as basically a digital invoice.”

Caballero says if the homeowners are happy with the service providers they can then schedule appointments for the rest of the summer with that specific provider.