Missing Senior Alert issued out of Montgomery

Posted 4:23 am, May 24, 2019, by

L.C. Woods.(ALEA)

The Montgomery Police Department needs help locating L.C. Woods.

Mr. Woods is an 85-year-old black male, 5’9″, weighs 195 pounds and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mr. Woods was last seen driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with Alabama U.S. Armed Forces Retired Army tag YFF368 near Lawnwood Drive in Montgomery, Alabama around 12:00 p.m. on May 23rd.

His vehicles tag was scanned in Rankin County, Mississippi at 5:37 p.m. on May 23rd, according to officials.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of L.C. Woods, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.

