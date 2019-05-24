× Los Angeles County announces one year travel ban to Alabama

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Monday, Los Angeles County announced a one-year ban on all travel to Alabama.

County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis authored the resolution, which prohibits travel for all official county business, excepting emergencies and other legal matters where the county’s interests would be harmed if nobody came to Alabama.

In a news release, Solis called the recent law prohibiting abortion in all cases unless the mother’s health is in danger “an act of aggression upon all of us.”

“The constitutional and human right to a safe and legal abortion is part of the very fabric of the United States,” the statement continued. “As such, Los Angeles County will stand against all attempts to dismantle the protections afforded by Roe v. Wade and the U.S. Constitution.”

The ban also directed county officers to monitor future actions regarding abortion restrictions and recommend opportunities for the county to join lawsuits against abortion laws such as Alabama’s.

In addition to the ban, a letter will be sent to Governor Kay Ivey and state legislative leaders informing them of the county’s opposition to the law and the travel ban, as well as calling for a repeal of the law.

The county also plans to send similar letters to governors and legislative leaders in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Utah.