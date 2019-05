Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Former Hazel Green Trojan and Alabama basketball star, Kira Lewis Jr., has been chosen as one of 34 players to take part in a training camp for the USA Under-19 World Cup Team at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

Training camp is from June 15-18 at the training center in Colorado.

The team's final roster of 12 will be announced in late June prior to the team leaving for the FIBA World Cup in Greece.

Lewis will be one of seven college sophomores at the camp.