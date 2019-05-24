Funeral set for Alabama police officer killed by gunman

Visitation for fallen officer Buechner will begin 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow starting at 2 p.m. at the same location.

Graveside will take place at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn immediately after the service.

City offices are closed for the day, and residents are being asked to line a street to honor the veteran officer as the funeral procession travels from the arena to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Buechner was shot to death and two other officers wounded as police answered a call about a domestic disturbance in a mobile home park on Sunday night. A man who led an Alabama National Guard fire team is charged with capital murder and other offenses.

The officer is survived by his wife and two children.