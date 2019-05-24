Funeral set for Alabama police officer killed by gunman

Posted 7:52 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24AM, May 24, 2019
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A police officer killed by a gunman in Alabama is being honored with a funeral at the 9,100-seat Auburn Arena.The ceremony for Auburn police officer William Buechner is being held Friday afternoon.

Visitation for fallen officer Buechner will begin 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow starting at 2 p.m. at the same location.

Graveside will take place at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn immediately after the service.

City offices are closed for the day, and residents are being asked to line a street to honor the veteran officer as the funeral procession travels from the arena to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Buechner was shot to death and two other officers wounded as police answered a call about a domestic disturbance in a mobile home park on Sunday night. A man who led an Alabama National Guard fire team is charged with capital murder and other offenses.

The officer is survived by his wife and two children.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.