Friday, May 24th, is National Road Trip Day

(CNN) – Friday is the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and what better way to celebrate than making a day of it?

The Friday before Memorial Day weekend is National Road Trip Day. The day was created just this year by U.S. travel center giant Pilot Flying J.

According to AAA, almost 43 million Americans will start their summers with a Memorial Day weekend getaway, and almost 38 million of them will go on a road trip.

The top Memorial Day travel destination this year is Orlando, Fla, according to AAA.

Road trips are popular whether it’s a holiday or not.

51% of Americans took at least one road trip in 2018, according to travel research firm MMGY.