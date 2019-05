LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm a pedestrian died in a crash in Lauderdale County.

Alabama State Troopers say Terrell Buntyn Rochester, 64 of Florence, died when he was struck by a pickup truck.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Lauderdale County Road 139, about 8 miles north of Florence.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.