Anti-abortion demonstration held outside Alabama Women’s Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state of Alabama for one of the strictest abortion laws in the country on Friday.

Anti-abortion groups came to Huntsville to show support for the ban outside the Alabama Women’s center. While several demonstrators were from the Huntsville area, a group from Tennessee called for Friday’s event.

“The Bible says God hates the hands that shed innocent blood,” yelled Timothy Brown.

Brown is a street preacher from the Nashville area. He was the first person to arrive at the Huntsville Women’s Center.

“What a wicked, wicked bunch,” he screamed.

Brown hopes women entering the facility hear him loud and clear.

“Jesus never was for harming the innocent. Remember there is going to be a judgment day and unless they get born again like Jesus said, they’ll perish,” he said.

A Facebook event hosted by “Warriors for Christ” called for people to come preach outside the facility.

A few dozen people showed up at one point lining both sides of the street.

“It’s just a band of Christians, people that care, love their neighbor as their self the way Jesus commanded us to do,” Brown said.

People frequently stand outside the women’s clinic. James Henderson says he holds the permit for this ongoing effort. Henderson is a priest in the Charismatic Episcopal Church.

“We have to make sure they know we care about them. We’re here to offer help,” Henderson said.

Henderson says he isn’t sure why more people came to the women’s clinic Friday, but he believes anti-abortion supporters have their eye on Huntsville these days.

“Huntsville has become the international center of the pro-life fight and we won in the legislature with House Bill 314. The word is out there,” Henderson said.

He was happy to see Alabama pass the ban and he isn’t worried about the new law being challenged in court by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Alabama.

“Roe versus Wade is going to be overturned that’s the whole purpose of the law, the new law,” he said.

But until then people will continue standing outside the clinic spreading their message.

“The message that we want to get out is if they don’t have money to bring their child into the world we do and they can count on us to do that,” Henderson said.

WHNT News 19 was contacted by several people who came to the center to peacefully protest who were extremely disappointed by some of the demonstrators’ conduct.

One anti-abortion supporter told WHNT News 19 screaming at women with a megaphone does not represent the anti-abortion movement in the area.

