Alabama house approves wine shipment legislation

The bill by Republican Rep. Terri Collins would allow licensed wine manufacturers to obtain a permit to deliver limited quantities of wine directly to Alabamians.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board doesn’t currently allow such shipments.

The bill passed 77-11. It now heads to the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Thomas Jackson jokingly shouted during Thursday’s debate, “What’s wrong with the wine we got now?”

The line was a reference to former Rep. Alvin Holmes who famously asked in a 2008 debate: “What’s wrong with the beer we got? I mean the beer we got drank pretty good, don’t it?”