ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit against Alabama abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Alabama, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America filed a lawsuit challenging the recent abortion ban.

Under the law, abortion is a felony in nearly all cases in the state.

In a news release, Randall Marshall, executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, said the lawsuit is intended to “make sure this law never takes effect.”

“Make no mistake: Abortion remains – and will remain – safe and legal in Alabama,” he continued.

The ACLU said it also has blocked a similar law in Kentucky, with lawsuits pending in Ohio and Georgia as well.

Dr. Yashica Robinson, owner of Alabama Women’s Center, and a plaintiff in the case, said the law creates additional roadblocks for her clients.

“Our patients at Alabama Women’s Center already have to overcome so much just to get to our doors, and this law further shames them, punishes providers like myself, and stigmatizes essential health care,” she said. “Alabama has a long track record of passing laws designed to close clinics and push abortion care out of reach, and just like we have before, we will fight for our patients and do all we can to stay open and continue serving our community.”

Other plaintiffs in the case include the Alabama Women’s Center, Reproductive Health Services, West Alabama women’s Center, and Planned Parenthood Southeast.