Woman claims her family has been without AC for 3 months, landlords’ solutions not good enough

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A renter said she is being forced to live in a uncomfortable environment by her landlords.

Doris Vital, a tenant at the Westgate Apartments, claims her air conditioning unit has been out of service for nearly three months.

At first, she said her family could get by with fans. But with temperatures in the 90s, Doris said it's become unbearable.

"I have kids, it's hot. It's summertime. And I think it's very unfair that we have to live like this in these conditions," said Vital.

She has a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old. The eldest child is asthmatic.

"The kids have portable fans in their room but it's blowing out nothing but hot air," explained Vital. "It's not fair."

With the Mercury rising to 93 degrees outside Thursday, a fan in every room only makes a little difference.

The thermostat in Vital's apartment reads 81 degrees.

"So far, the only thing that they have provided was one portable unit. But it doesn't even keep the apartment cool," she added.

Vital submitted a service request for her unit most recently on May 2, and she still hasn't been given a service date.

"No timelines, it's all corporate, corporate, corporate."

Neighbors in the building say they think the units are simply outdated and need to be replaced.

The complex leasing office refused to speak to WHNT News 19 and would not share the corporate contact number.

Vital provided WHNT News 19 with the corporate contact she was given, we called and left a message.

That call was never returned, and the leasing agents implied that the corporate office would not speak to us.