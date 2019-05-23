Two months pass since disappearance of Lauderdale County man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County man was last seen more than two months ago. Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to solve this disappearance.

Family members reported 39-year-old Bradley Eugene Lard missing on April 3. According to The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, no one has seen or heard from him since March 1.

Investigators say there are conflicting reports of where Lard was last seen. One of the most promising, he may have been near the intersection of Alabama 157 and County Road 10 in the Cloverdale community.

We are told there has been no activity on any bank accounts Lard had. Family members and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office are concerned about this disappearance.

If you have any information which could help locate Lard contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line now. You can do so by calling (256)386-8685, sending a detailed text message to 274637, or submitting an anonymous tip on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.