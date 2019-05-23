Take some time to learn about thyme and all its uses in your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thyme is a great herb to plant in your sunny garden, and has a number of varieties that have different uses.

Many varieties are used in cooking, such as French thyme, English thyme, or lemon thyme, and they can be used fresh or dried to add flavor to your food.

Some varieties of thyme may only grow a few inches tall, forming a low mat and making great ground cover. Consider using wooly thyme, caraway thyme, or red thyme for ground cover. If you have a small space, you might try elfin thyme which has tiny leaves and flowers.

All thyme have fragrant foliage and tiny flowers that attract bees and other pollinators, but will also grow in a shallow pot indoors if needed. All varieties are shallow-rooted and love a loose type soil as long as they don't have too much water.

So whether you're planting for your cooking garden or looking for a colorful ground cover in your landscape, it may be time to try some thyme.

