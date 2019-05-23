Rotten Tomatoes to link audience ratings to ticket purchases

The review aggregator says Thursday that users who purchase tickets on Fandango will get a verified badge next to their review, beginning with films out this weekend like “Booksmart” and “Aladdin.” The verified audience scores will also be displayed on Fandango, which owns Rotten Tomatoes.

Fandango president Paul Yanover says in a statement that this step will increase consumer confidence in the sites.

Rotten Tomatoes will start verifying ticket purchases for audience reviews https://t.co/I0l32uYqsu by @anthonyha pic.twitter.com/zUZCNuNq0G — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 23, 2019

Rotten Tomatoes’ had been a place where trolls could post negative scores for films that hadn’t been released, which happened recently to “Captain Marvel.” The company responded by shutting down user reviews until a film officially hits theaters.

Exhibitors AMC, Regal and Cinemark will join later this year.